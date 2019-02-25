Irish wages grow at fastest pace since financial crisis

DUBLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Average Irish annual pay grew by more than 4 percent in the last quarter of 2018 for the first time since the global financial crisis a decade ago, data showed on Monday, suggesting the economy may have further heated up ahead of a potential sharp reversal in a disorderly Brexit.

Ireland’s economy has grown faster than any other in the European Union since 2014, prompting warnings from policymakers over the last 18 months of the risk that it could overheat as most people who want a job have one, pushing up wages.

Average weekly earnings rose by 4.1 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter compared to annual growth of 3.5 percent in the previous three months and well above the 0.7 percent annual rate of inflation throughout the economy at the end of December, according to data from the Central Statistics Office.

There may, however, still be some slack left in the labour market after separate data last week showed some moderation in the strong pace of Ireland’s employment market, leaving the jobless rate stuck at 5.7 percent for the sixth month in a row

The risk of overheating will also likely be dependent on how neighbouring Britain leaves the EU.

Ireland’s central bank said last month that a no-deal Brexit could knock as much as 4 percentage points off the growth rate in its first full year and up to 6 percentage points over a decade. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)