January 9, 2018 / 1:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Ireland sees economic growth rate easing in coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2017 GDP forecast to 4.3 percent from 5.1 percent)

DUBLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Growth in the Irish economy will slow gradually in the coming years, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday.

Donohoe told journalists gross domestic product would expand by around 3.5 percent this year and around 3 percent next.

Ireland is expected to have been the European Union’s best performing economy for the fourth consecutive year in 2017, with Donohoe in December saying growth was likely to beat a forecast of 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)

