Ireland annual inflation, house prices tick up

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ireland’s annual inflation rate in August rose to 0.7% from 0.5% a month earlier while residential property price growth increased to 2.3% in July from 2.0% in June, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Thursday.

Irish inflation rose above 1% year-on-year for the first time in six years in March but slipped back below that level in July.

Consumer prices in the European Union’s best performing economy have barely budged since 2012.

Annual growth in Irish residential property prices had also slowed to a fresh six-year low in June.

While nationwide prices ticked up, prices in Dublin posted a 0.2% annual drop in July, falling for the first time since 2012. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)