DUBLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Ireland’s gross domestic product grew by 5.6% in 2019, up from an earlier estimate of 5.5%, revised data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product in the first three months of 2020 was 5.1% higher than the same period last year, up from an earlier estimate of a 4.6% increase, the central statistics office said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)