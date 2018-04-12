FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 10:20 AM / in 2 hours

Irish inflation cools, but property price growth accelerates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Irish inflation cooled in March, dragged down by falling prices of furnishing, household equipment and clothing, official data showed on Thursday.

Annual consumer price inflation fell to 0.2 percent from 0.5 percent in February, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said. Prices rose 0.3 percent in March alone, after a 0.9 percent rise in February.

Separately, the CSO said property prices in Ireland increased by 13 percent year-on-year in February after a 12.0 percent rise in January, marking the biggest increase since May 2015. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

