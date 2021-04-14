Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Ireland's macroeconomic forecasts for 2021-2025

By Reuters Staff

    DUBLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Ireland's finance ministry more
than doubled its forecast for 2021 gross domestic product growth
to 4.5% on Wednesday, but said unemployment will remain above
pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025.
    Below are the government's updated macroeconomic assumptions
based on a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout this year and
an easing of lockdown measures leading to an economic recovery
over the second half of the year and into 2022.
    
                        2020   2021   2022   2023   2024   2025
                                                           
 GDP real (%)           3.4    4.5    5.0    3.5    3.2    3.1
                                                           
 Modified domestic      -5.4   2.6    7.4    3.8    3.4    3.4
 demand (%)                                                
 Govt balance (% of     -5.0   -4.7   -2.8   -1.2   -0.7   -0.2
 GDP)                                                      
 Gross debt (% of GDP)  59.5   62.2   60.2   59.0   57.7   55.4
 Gross debt (% of       105.6  111.8  107.4  105.8  103.9  100.1
 GNI*) HICP (%)               -0.5   1.1    1.9    1.5    1.6    1.9 Unemployment           18.7   16.3   8.2    6.7    6.0    5.5
 (% annual average) Exports  (%)           6.2    6.0    5.9    5.0    4.7    4.5
 Modified imports  (%)  -0.3   6.5    7.9    6.1    5.5    5.3
                                                           
 Personal Consumption   -9.0   3.5    10.4   3.2    2.8    2.9
 (%)                                                       
 Modified investment    -8.5   0.9    6.7    7.6    6.4    5.9
 (%)                                                       
 Government             9.8    2.0    0.1    1.3    1.8    1.7
 consumption (%) Tax revenue (bln eur)  57.2   60.4   64.6   69.0   72.4   76.0
 Net current            65.8   70.4   65.2   63.8   65.8   67.9
 expenditure (bln)                                         
 Net capital            11.5   15.9   12.6   11.9   12.3   12.5
 expenditure (bln)                                         
 


 (Compiled by Padraic Halpin)
