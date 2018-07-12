FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 12, 2018 / 3:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Irish parliament passes bill to force sovereign fund to divest from fossil fuels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The Irish parliament passed a bill on Thursday to force the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) to divest from fossil fuel companies, in a move intended to encourage other countries to withdraw public money invested in oil, gas and coal.

The Fossil Fuel Divestment Bill requires the 8.9 billion euro ($10.4 billion) fund to divest assets from investments in fossil fuel undertakings within five years and prohibits future investments in the industry.

Reporting by Nina Chestney Edits by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.