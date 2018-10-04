Irish housing supply increasing, will take time to catch up - cenbank

DUBLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Central Bank is seeing evidence of a significant supply response to a damaging scarcity of housing in Ireland but it will take a number of years to catch up, its governor Philip Lane said on Thursday.

“There is a supply response happening but given the many years of underinvestment, this cannot close the gap completely. This remains a multi-year challenge,” Lane told a parliamentary committee.

He also said caps on mortgage lending set by the central bank were “biting”, at least for rises in Dublin house prices that have begun to slow down.