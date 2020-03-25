Healthcare
Ireland's Fine Gael, Fianna Fail working on government programme

DUBLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Fine Gael and Fianna Fail parties began on Wednesday to develop a policy programme to form a new government aimed at helping the country recover from the coronavirus crisis, the two parties said.

The centre-right parties - who need the support of at least one smaller party or group of independent lawmakers to reach a majority - will meet again over the coming days and continue to reach out and engage with other parties, they said.

“They are working to develop a programme for government that provides stability and a working majority in the Dáil (parliament),” the rival parties said in identical statements. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Chris Reese)

