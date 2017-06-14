FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland elects first gay prime minister Leo Varadkar
June 14, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 2 months ago

Ireland elects first gay prime minister Leo Varadkar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Leo Varadkar was elected Irish Prime Minister on Wednesday, making the 38-year-old son of an Indian immigrant the once-staunchly Catholic country's first gay premier and the youngest person to hold the office.

Varadkar, who was nominated in parliament by departing prime minister Enda Kenny, won the votes of the independent lawmakers backing his Fine Gael party's minority government and secured the abstention of main opposition party Fianna Fail.

"As the country's youngest holder of this office, he speaks for a new generation of Irish women and Irish men, he represents a modern, diverse and inclusive Ireland and speaks for them like no other," Kenny told parliament ahead of the vote. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

