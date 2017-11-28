FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Election avoided if deputy PM resignation confirmed - Irish opposition
November 28, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Election avoided if deputy PM resignation confirmed - Irish opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The opposition party propping up the government of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday said it expected that a snap election would be avoided if the reported resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald is confirmed.

Irish state broadcaster RTE on Tuesday reported that Fitzgerald had agreed to resign in a move that would defuse a crisis that threatened to have a negative impact on Britain’s Brexit negotiations. The government declined to comment.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin “has put huge personal effort into resolving this issue and averting a general election - and it looks like that may well have been achieved,” Fianna Fail finance spokesman Michael McGrath told RTE radio, citing “unconfirmed reports” of her resignation. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

