Irish parties hope to reach coalition deal on Monday -finance minister

DUBLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Talks among Irish political parties Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party on the formation of a new coalition government will likely conclude on Monday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said.

“The party leaders are as we speak meeting together and I hope resolving a few other matters,” Donohoe told reporters outside the talks, which are trying to end four months of deadlock after an inconclusive February election.

“There is a lot of work going on to be in a position tomorrow I hope to be able to bring this to a conclusion,” Donohoe said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Wriging by Conor Humphries; Editing by Peter Cooney)