DUBLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s satisfaction rating has fallen to its lowest level since he came to power in June 2017, a poll for the Irish Times showed on Thursday.

Varadkar’s personal satisfaction rating fell by 8 percentage points to 43 percent, the Irish Times/IPSOS MRBI poll showed, although he remained the most popular party leader. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Michael Perry)