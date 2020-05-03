Ireland's Green Party enters talks on formation of government

DUBLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Green Party agreed on Sunday to enter formal talks with centre-right parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael on forming a government, but said it would withdraw if unable to agree a policy programme that was transformative on climate action.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael reached an initial broad agreement last month to govern together for the first time but need more support to control the fractured parliament. The Green’s 12 lawmakers would add up to a majority.

The Greens said in a statement they were conscious of the huge challenges facing Ireland from the coronavirus crisis. No new laws, including those underpinning moved to support business announced on Saturday, can be passed until a government is formed. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)