Financial Services and Real Estate
November 29, 2019 / 9:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

S&P raises Ireland's rating on strong fiscal measures, economic growth

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Friday that it raised Ireland’s long-term and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to ‘AA-/A-1+’ from ‘A+/A-1’, commending the country’s strong fiscal measures and economic growth.

"The outlook is stable because we expect that, despite external risks -- including the possibility of a no-deal Brexit -- the Irish economy will remain competitive, flexible, and attractive to foreign investment", S&P said in a statement bit.ly/35PEhBo. (Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below