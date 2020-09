Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is bringing on the chair of Irell & Manella’s securities litigation practice, according to an announcement on Tuesday, marking the latest departure in a year of big changes at Irell.

Los Angeles-based Craig Varnen is the ninth partner to leave Irell since the firm said in February that it would shed most of its transactional practices to focus on high-end commercial and intellectual property litigation.

