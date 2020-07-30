Latest Irell exits head to Reed Smith as firm sticks with litigation focus

Nearly six months after announcing plans to double down on high-end commercial and intellectual property litigation, Irell & Manella said goodbye to another pair of transactional partners this week, with the latest departures bound for Reed Smith.

Since February, when the Los Angeles-based firm said it would shed most of its transactional practices, eight partners have departed for Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Paul Hastings and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

