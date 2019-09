The head of Irell & Manella’s bankruptcy practice has left the California law firm for a cochair spot on McDermott Will & Emery’s restructuring and insolvency team.

Jeffrey Reisner joined McDermott as a partner in its transactions and restructuring and insolvency groups, based in Los Angeles and New York, the firm said in a statement Monday.

