Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australian tech firm Iress rejects $2.2 bln EQT bid

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s Iress Ltd said on Thursday it had rejected two takeover offers from private equity firm EQT, the latest of which valued the software provider at up to A$2.96 billion ($2.18 billion).

Iress said EQT had proposed to buy it for between A$15.30-A$15.50 per share earlier this month, following a lower A$14.80 a share bid in June. ($1 = 1.3572 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up