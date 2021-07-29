Australian tech firm Iress rejects $2.2 bln EQT bid

July 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s Iress Ltd said on Thursday it had rejected two takeover offers from private equity firm EQT, the latest of which valued the software provider at up to A$2.96 billion ($2.18 billion).

Iress said EQT had proposed to buy it for between A$15.30-A$15.50 per share earlier this month, following a lower A$14.80 a share bid in June. ($1 = 1.3572 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)