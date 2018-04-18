FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 18, 2018 / 1:55 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Labrador Iron Ore says workers reject IOC labor agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Workers on strike at a mine operated by Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) rejected a new labor agreement, minor stakeholder Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp said on Wednesday.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore, which has a 15 percent stake in the company, fell 5 percent.

Some 1,300 unionized workers walked off the job at the Labrador City mine in Eastern Canada on March 27 after rejecting IOC’s final contract offer.

IOC is majority owned by Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto , with Japan’s Mitsubishi holding a 26-percent stake. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.