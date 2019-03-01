Turkey's banking watchdog does not approve Isbank profit distribution

ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s banking watchdog BDDK has not approved Isbank’s application for the cash distribution of its net profit, the bank said late on Thursday.

The BDDK said profits should be retained in the bank in line with its general prudent policy for the banking system, to keep the equity structure of the sector as strong as possible, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

The bank said its board of directors proposed to its general assembly that the legal reserves be reserved, and the remaining part of the profit set aside as extraordinary reserves.

Isbank posted a net profit up 9.2 percent in 2018 to 6.8 billion lira ($1.27 billion). ($1 = 5.3400 liras) (Reporting by Birsen Altayl; Editing by Daren Butler)