ISTANBUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Is Bankasi has been authorised by its board to buy until the end of 2018 free float shares, up to a maximum 3 percent of their paid-in capital, in its units including Sisecam, TSKB and Anadolu Hayat.

The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Wednesday that the other units affected were Is Finansal Kiralama, Is GYO and Is Yatirim .