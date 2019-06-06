Colombia's Isagen issues $333 mln in bonds

BOGOTA, June 6 (Reuters) - Isagen SA, Colombia’s third-largest electricity generator, issued 1.1 trillion pesos ($333.6 million) in bonds on Thursday to substitute debt and finance its operations.

Isagen, owned by Brookfield Asset Management, received interest for 1.6 trillion pesos worth of paper, the stock exchange said in a statement.

The company issued four-year paper with a yield of 6.09%, eight-year paper with a yield of 6.98%, 15-year paper with a yield tied to inflation plus 3.68% and 30-year paper with a yield of inflation plus 3.97%.

The issue is part of a tranche of 2.5 trillion pesos, of which 2.1 trillion have been issued.