June 5, 2019 / 6:01 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Colombia's Isagen to issue $333 mln in bonds

BOGOTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Isagen, Colombia’s third-largest electricity generator, will issue up to 1.1 trillion pesos ($332.6 million) in bonds on Thursday to substitute debt and raise capital.

Isagen, owned by Brookfield Asset Management, will issue 4, 8, 15 and 30-year paper, it said in a statement to the country’s financial regulator on Wednesday.

The issue is part of a tranche of 2.5 trillion pesos, of which 1 trillion have already been issued.

$1 = 3,306.37 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Tom Brown

