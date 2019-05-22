German residential property developer Isaria targets sale, IPO -sources

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - Buyout group Lone Star is preparing German residential property developer Isaria for a potential sale or stock market listing in autumn, hoping to benefit from buoyant real estate valuations, people close to the matter said.

The investor, which is working with VictoriaPartners as its advisor, is targeting a valuation of roughly 500 million euros ($558 million) for the company which it bought in a 2016 deal at a valuation of 107 million euros. It shortly thereafter led a 53 million capital increase.

Lone Star, Isaria and VictoriaPartners declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Riham Alkousaa)