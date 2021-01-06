Turkey's Isbank CEO to step down after March

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The chief executive of Turkish lender Isbank said on Wednesday that he will step down after a general assembly meeting in March, citing a term limit.

At a news conference, Adnan Bali said he would remain on the board of the bank if the general assembly decides that way. Bali has been working at the bank for 35 years, the last 10 of which have been as chief executive.

Two sources told Reuters that Hakan Aran, deputy chief executive, will take over as CEO.