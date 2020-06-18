Islamic Development Bank sets spread for 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank set the spread for its five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk at 55 basis points over midswaps, a bank document showed on Thursday, tightening by 15 bps from where it began marketing the sale on Wednesday.

It received over $1.75 bln in orders for the Islamic bonds, which it will use to finance member countries’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. The deal is expected to close later on Thursday.