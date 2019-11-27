Financials
November 27, 2019 / 10:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Islamic Development Bank set to raise 1 bln euro in green sukuk

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank is set to raise 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) through five-year “green” sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Wednesday.

The triple-A rated financial institution is offering investors 28 basis points over mid-swaps for the debt sale.

Green bonds are a growing category of fixed-income securities, and green sukuk could widen the appeal of Islamic bonds beyond traditional markets in Asia and the Middle East to include ethical investors in Western countries.

$1 = 0.9073 euros Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below