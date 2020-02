DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Development Bank has revised the price guidance for its five-year dollar sukuk issue to 40-43 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, a document from one of the lead banks on the deal showed on Wednesday.

The bank, which had began marketing the notes at high-40s bps over mid-swaps on Tuesday, received more than $1.15 billion in orders, the document said.