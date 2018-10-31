Islamic Development Bank sets size for sukuk at 650 million euro - document

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has set the size of a planned sukuk issue at 650 million euro, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

The triple-A rated institution was targeting a 500 million euro issue when it started marketing the deal earlier on Wednesday.

The five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds - which IsDB issues to fund itself and to develop the sukuk market - will offer investors 20 basis points over mid-swaps, according to the bank document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Janet Lawrence)