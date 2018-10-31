FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Islamic Development Bank sets final spread for 500 mln euro sukuk

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), a Jeddah-based institution, has set at 20 basis points over mid-swap the final spread it is offering investors for a planned 500 million euro ($567.55 million) issuance of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The triple A rated institution has received orders in excess of 650 million euro for the debt sale, which will be finalised later on Wednesday, according to the document.

IsDB is a regular issuer of international sukuk which it raises to fund its business activities and to promote the international sukuk market by building a liquid yield curve.

Credit Agricole, LBBW, Natixis and Standard Chartered are arranging the transaction. ($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alison Williams)

