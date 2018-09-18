Islamic Development Bank gives price guidance for new dollar sukuk

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has given initial price guidance in the high 30 basis points over mid-swaps for a planned sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

IsDB is a regular issuer of international sukuk, or Islamic bonds, which it raises to fund its business activities and to promote the international sukuk market by building a liquid sukuk yield curve.

The new senior, unsecured bonds, expected to price later on Wednesday, will be of benchmark side, which generally means upwards of $500 million.

CIMB, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, LBBW, Natixis, and Standard Chartered Bank are the banks leading the deal.