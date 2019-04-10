Bonds News
April 10, 2019 / 8:05 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Islamic Development Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has hired banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in London on April 15 as it considers issuing five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document issued by one of the banks showed.

The Jeddah-based triple A-rated institution has appointed Credit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Natixis and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

A benchmark deal might follow the meetings, subject to market conditions, according to the document. Benchmark bonds are generally worth at least $500 million. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
