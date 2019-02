(Corrects to read last year, paragraph 2)

RABAT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will raise around 2 billion dollars through multiple sukuk issuances this year, President Bandar Hajjar said on Thursday.

The bank, which operates in 57 countries, sold over 600 million euros in its first euro-dominated bond last year, Bandar told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Rabat.

“This is a breakthrough in our sukuk plan,” he said.