Celeo Redes in talks to buy Isolux assets in Brazil -director

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Power company Celeo Redes, controlled by Spanish firm Elecnor, is in talks to buy some electricity transmission assets operated by Spain’s Grupo Isolux Corsan SA in Brazil, a Celeo director told Reuters on Monday.

Francisco Chica said Celeo Redes is negotiating with Isolux to acquire 100 percent of Cachoeira Paulista Transmissão de Energia (CPTE), a power transmission company in Sao Paulo state, and to buy a 33 pct stake at Jauru Transmissora de Energia (JTE), in which Celeo already owns shares. He declined to give financial details of the transaction. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Sandra Maler)