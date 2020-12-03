Israel's El Al, Bahrain's Gulf Air sign MoU

Slideshow ( 2 images )

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s national airline Gulf Air signed a memorandum of understanding with Israeli carrier El Al on Thursday, with Gulf Air direct flights to Tel Aviv set to start Jan. 7, a Gulf Air statement said.

Bahrain and Israel formalised ties in September. The signing came during a visit of Bahrain’s Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani to Israel.

Al-Zayani said Bahrain hoped to develop further aviation opportunities with El Al.

The MoU allows for discussing potential joint codeshare operations between Manama and Tel Aviv and on global flight networks, and contains plans for greater commercial cooperation in the fields of loyalty, cargo, engineering and travel technology, the statement said.