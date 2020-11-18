Israel, Bahrain to institute E-visa system for free travel on December 1, Bahraini FM says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Bahrain will institute an E-visa system on Dec 1 to facilitate travel by their citizens between the two countries, Bahrain’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, anticipating 14 weekly flights between the Gulf kingdom and Tel Aviv.

The system announced by Abdullatif Al-Zayani would entail applying online for entry visas. Israel and Bahrain signed a U.S.-brokered agreement in September establishing formal ties.