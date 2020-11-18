Bahrain government delegation heads to Israel on Gulf Air flight -flight radar

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s first official government delegation headed to Israel on Wednesday on the first Gulf Air commercial flight to Tel Aviv, as the two countries look to broaden cooperation after establishing formal ties in September in a U.S.-brokered accord.

Gulf Air flight GF972 - a reference to Israel’s country telephone code - took off from Manama airport Wednesday morning heading to Tel Aviv, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Tom Hogue)