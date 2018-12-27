Israel's Bezeq Telecom says to focus on full merger of its units

JERUSALEM, Dec 27 (Reuters) -

* Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Thursday it had withdrawn an application with regulators to merge some of its businesses as a stop-gap solution until a final decision on whether it could bring them all into one company.

* Israel’s largest telecoms provider in August had sought a temporary approval to combine its mobile phone, satellite TV and Internet service provider businesses - Pelephone, YES and Bezeq International.

* Its fixed-line business, which controls much of Israel’s telephony and Internet infrastructure, would have remained separate in the arrangement.

* Bezeq said it pulled its request to let the Communications Ministry instead focus on the company’s long-standing bid to end a government-mandated separation of its four businesses, including its fixed-line division. (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)