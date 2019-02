TEL AVIV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) expects to hold an initial public offering of close to one-third of its shares this year but the timing is uncertain, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

“We are a good asset,” Itai Ben-Zeev told reporters. “So, it isn’t an IPO I foresee will be a big challenge to finish with regards to pricing and stuff like that.” (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)