Israel securities regulator eyes end of 2020 for secondary bourse

TEL AVIV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Israel’s securities regulator said on Monday that a new secondary market to cater to small and medium-sized businesses could be ready by the end of next year.

Anat Guetta, chair of the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), said the secondary bourse will have less stringent requirements and regulation than the main Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, allowing smaller companies to raise funds from the public.

The new market could begin operating by “the middle to end of 2020,” Guetta said, adding that meeting the timeline “would be a challenge”.

Part of the uncertainty is because the move requires new legislation, which Israel’s parliament has yet to complete.

The number of companies traded and the amount of money raised in Tel Aviv has fallen from a decade ago, and the ISA has been looking for ways to attract new investors and boost initial public offerings.

Guetta said she is pushing for Israeli institutional investors to engage more in the country’s booming high-tech sector, which has mostly raised funds abroad, and that the secondary market could be a good platform to do so. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)