REFILE-Tel Aviv shares open 2% higher after labor action shutdown

JERUSALEM, June 8 (Reuters) - Tel Aviv share indexes opened 2% higher on Monday after a protest by its workers union shut down the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange for a day.

The blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 was up 2% and the broader Tel Aviv 125 rose 1.7%.

The bourse on Sunday said it would remain shut after it was notified by the union that workers would take action to protest the breakdown of talks over an annual bonus payment from 2017.

The market, which is closed on Fridays, was expected to open sharply higher following big gains on Wall Street.

Government bond prices were down as much as 0.6% in early trading. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)