Tel Aviv Stock Exchange opening delayed by workers' action

TEL AVIV, June 7 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday the opening of trade will be delayed after it was notified by the union that workers would take action to protest the breakdown of talks over an annual bonus payment from 2017.

The exchange said workers would arrive at the bourse at 11 am (0800 GMT) and would then hold meetings with union representatives. Only after the meetings would they return to work.

Anat Guetta, the head of the Israel Securities Authority, criticised the delayed opening of the bourse because of an internal dispute.

“The bourse is a national infrastructure that should not be easily shut down,” she said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)