UPDATE 1-Tel Aviv Stock Exchange shut on Sunday due to workers' action

(Releads with exchange saying trading won’t take place)

TEL AVIV, June 7 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said the market will remain shut on Sunday after it was notified by the union that workers would take action to protest the breakdown of talks over an annual bonus payment from 2017.

The exchange said workers would arrive at the bourse at 11 am (0800 GMT) and hold meetings with union representatives. Only after the meetings would they return to work.

Since opening and clearance procedures have not taken place this morning, the market will not be able to open, the bourse said in a statement.

Anat Guetta, head of the Israel Securities Authority, criticised the shut down of the bourse over an internal dispute.

“The bourse is a national infrastructure that should not be easily shut down,” she said.

The bourse said the union is not satisfied with a bonus of 15 million shekels ($4.3 million) and is seeking an increase.

“This is in addition to the fact that the average monthly salary at the bourse is 50,000 shekels and the workers have shares (in the bourse) worth 100 million shekels, equal to 6% of the bourse’s shares,” the exchange said.

It noted that no workers were furloughed or impacted by the coronavirus outbreak despite unemployment reaching record levels.

Israel’s average monthly salary is 11,000 shekels a month.

Officials at the Histadrut labour federation could not be reached for comment.

The Tel Aviv market, which is closed on Fridays, was expected to open sharply higher following big gains on Wall Street.