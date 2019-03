BRASILIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil said on Sunday it had a opened a new diplomatic office in Jerusalem that would serve as part of its embassy to Israel, which is located in Tel Aviv.

“Brazil decided to create an office in Jerusalem to promote trade, investment, technology and innovation as a part of its embassy in Israel,” the Foreign Ministry in Brasilia said in a statement. (Reporting by Lissandra Paraguassu Editing by Andrew Heavens)