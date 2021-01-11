Israel 2020 budget deficit 11.7% of GDP as virus spending spikes

JERUSALEM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Israel in 2020 posted a budget deficit of 160.3 billion shekels ($50.4 billion), or 11.7% of gross domestic product, the Finance Ministry said on Monday as the state’s spending soared as it sought to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The deficit was slightly below the central bank’s latest estimate last week of 12% of GDP.

Israel in 2020 approved a multi-year stimulus package of more than 208 billion shekels to help businesses and households cope with the effects of the virus.

Of that, about 140 billion shekels is in budgetary spending and the rest in social security and state-backed loans to banks to encourage credit supply. The ministry said it spent about 80% of its 2020 COVID-19 allocation.

Spending last year was somewhat restrained due to the lack of a 2020 state budget stemming from political infighting. Israel has been using a pro-rated version of the 2019 budget that was approved in 2018. ($1 = 3.1786 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)