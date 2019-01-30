Bank of Israel deputy governor to step down after 5-year term

JERUSALEM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg will step down at the end of February when her five-year term ends, the central bank said in a statement.

A new deputy governor will be appointed by the government at the recommendation of Governor Amir Yaron, the Bank of Israel said.

Baudot-Trajtenberg served as acting governor of the central bank for a short period before Yaron took up the position. In November, as acting governor, she led the policy meeting that decided on the first interest rate increase in more than seven years. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)