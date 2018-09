JERUSALEM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said on Wednesday that she expected interest rates to rise “gradually” in the future.

Speaking at a conference, she did not say when the benchmark interest rate — which has been at 0.1 percent since early 2015 — will start to rise. Some analysts believe rates will rise later in 2018 while others foresee 2019. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch)