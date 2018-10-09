Amir Yaron chosen as new Israel Bank governor -Netanyahu

JERUSALEM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Finance Professor Amir Yaron has been chosen as the new Bank of Israel governor, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

Yaron is a finance professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His research interests include asset pricing, macro-finance and applied time series economics, according to the university website. He received a doctorate from the University of Chicago in 1994. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Tova Cohen)