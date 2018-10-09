FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 9, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Israeli PM to make announcement on new central bank chief 1045 GMT

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

JERUSALEM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Israel’s prime minister will make an announcement regarding the appointment of a new Bank of Israel governor at 1:45 p.m. (1045 GMT), the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

Karnit Flug opted not to stand for a second five-year term when her term, ends next month. If a new governor is not approved before then, her deputy, Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg, will replace her on an interim basis.

The announcement will be made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

Mario Blejer, a former head of Argentina’s central bank, is considered the favorite to replace Flug, although Israeli economics professors Ben-Zion Zilberfarb and Efraim Sadka and Amir Yaron, a finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, have also been interviewed.

Blejer worked in senior positions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank before a brief stint as president of Argentina’s central bank during its economic crisis in 2002. He stepped down after a disagreement with the economy minister.

The candidate would still need government approval. (Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Jeffrey Heller, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.